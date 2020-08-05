Jagan runs away from taking challenge: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: The TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ran away from the challenge given by the opposition party on the dissolution of the Assembly and going for re-elections on trifurcation of the State, in a press conference on Wednesday. He said that he was ready to sacrifice his MLA position, if Jagan would assure that he would continue the Amaravati as Capital, reacting on the comments of the YSRCP leaders. The YSRCP leaders also asked Naidu to tender resignation if he was confident of the Amaravati as the only capital for the State.

On this occasion, Naidu demanded Jagan to explain whether he assured the Amaravati as capital or not. He said that the Chief Minister promised the farmers and people that the YSRCP would not shift the capital from Amaravati, but now violated the same. Naidu telecasted the earlier assurances given by the YSRCP leaders on the Amaravati. He explained that after getting into power, all the YSRCP leaders took U-turn and bulldogged the issue.

He demanded Jagan that whether he would accept the Amaravati as only capital as he committed or would resign and leave the politics or come to the elections again with the trifurcation of the capital.

Naidu addressed the media as his earlier deadline to Jagan was expired. It is known that Naidu gave a 48 hours deadline. He criticised that Jagan ran away from the demand of re-elections for the State by dissolving the Assembly. He said that Jagan cheated the public.

TDP chief stated that even in the PPAs also, Jagan did the same. Then, the investors, union government and courts opposed that. In the case of Amaravati, the agreements were entered with the farmers. Hence, the centre also should come to the rescue of the farmers. He urged the YSRCP leaders also to come forward and question the Chief Minister along with the farmers and opposition parties for the future generations of Andhra Pradesh.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the chief minister was moving with the trifurcation of the capital city. This was more pathetic, Naidu criticised.

Instead of focusing on COVID19 prevention and control, the Chief Minister was very serious about the trifurcation of the capital. The High Court was established by the President of India's order and the Chief Justice of India inaugurated it in Amaravati. The State government did not have the authority to shift the HC.

Farmers have been protesting for the last 230 days. The opposition parties and farmers JAC have been participating in it. But, the government was ignorant of all these things. Then Congress also made the same mistake while bifurcating Andhra Pradesh and paid a heavy price. Now, the YSRCP is doing the blunder by cheating the public and will pay the same price, the TDP supremo stated.