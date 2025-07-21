  • Menu
Jagan, Sajjala condemn arrest of Midhun Reddy

Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy strongly condemned the arrest of YSRCP MP P V Midhun Reddy, labelling it a politically motivated conspiracy by the TDP-led government to silence opposition voices.

Jagan, in a tweet, called the arrest a “targeted act of vendetta” to mask TDP’s own scams, alleging that the liquor scam case against Midhun is built on coerced confessions and lacks evidence.

He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, himself on bail for corruption cases from 2014-19, which were filed by his government, of reviving corrupt liquor practices like belt shops and permit rooms, undoing YSRCP’s transparent state-controlled liquor system.

Ramakrishna Reddy, speaking outside the ACB Court, dismissed the liquor scam as a fabricated narrative, noting the Special Investigation Team’s failure to produce evidence despite fluctuating claims of losses from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

He challenged Naidu to probe both TDP and YSRCP tenures via Central agencies. Both leaders vowed that YSRCP would resist this “witch-hunt” and continue advocating for the people, asserting the case’s lack of legal merit will unravel in court.

