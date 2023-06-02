Jagan stymied Amaravati with 3 capitals proposal: Sujana Chowdary

Vijayawada: BJP leader and former Union minister Sujana Chowdary on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stopped development of capital Amaravati by putting forth three capitals proposal. He alleged Jagan ruined capital Amaravati though the Union government has sanctioned funds for construction of the capital. Sujana Chowdary along with the BJP state president Somu Veerraju and other leaders released brochure on the nine years development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the state party office here on Thursday.

Later, speaking to media, Chowdary said the Centre sanctioned funds to the state but the development in the state was halted due to the inefficient government in Andhra Pradesh. He said the Central government released grants in a phased manner for the development of the backward areas of the state and alleged that the state government is not allotting the lands for construction of projects. Chowdary said Polavaram project construction works were delayed due to the policies of the state government.

The Central government fulfilled the assurance given to the state as per the AP Re organisation Act, he said and reminded that 4,000 km highways were laid in nine years of Modi rule and institutions like AIIMS near Mangalagiri were set up. But for the inefficiency of the state government, Andhra Pradesh would have achieved more progress, he opined.

Referring to development of the country in nine years rule of Narendra Modi, Sujana Chowdary said India achieved massive development under Modi and stated that the government is providing all kinds of amenities to the poor people. He recalled that India supplied Covid vaccine to many countries during the pandemic. Sujana Chowdary said India successfully minimised the loss of lives during the Covid pandemic.