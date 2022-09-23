Jagan to launch 3rd phase of YSR Cheyutha in Kuppam today

Kuppam (Chittoor district): The stage is set for the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's first visit to Kuppam constituency, the home turf of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The CM will be visiting the town on Friday to launch the third phase of YSR Cheyutha programme and address a public meeting there. Under YSR Cheyutha scheme, he will distribute an amount of Rs.4,949.44 crore to 26,39,703 beneficiaries across the state by pressing the button.

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, Rajampet and Chittoor MPs P Mithun Reddy and N Reddeppa, ZP chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, CM programmes' state coordinator Talasila Raghuram, MLC K R G Bharath, Chittoor collector M Hari Narayanan, joint collector Dr S Venkateswar, Palamaner MLA Venkate Goud and others visited the CM meeting venue and reviewed the arrangements.

Elaborate arrangements were made by officials for the CM's visit. Drinking water is made available, tight security arrangements at Kuppam tank, barricading and green room arrangements at the helipad were all completed.

LED screens, barricading, parking, seating facilities were provided at the meeting venue. The deputy CM and other officials have visited these arrangements and expressed satisfaction.

Kuppam municipal chairman Dr Sudheer, RESCO chairman Senthil Kumar, PKMUDA chairman Venkat Reddy Yadav, DRDA and DWAMA PDs Tulasi and Chandrasekhar, DPO Nagalakshmi, ICDS PD Naga Sailaja, DEO Purushotham, Samagra Siksha APC Venkata Ramana Reddy and others were also present.

The CM will reach Tirupati airport on Friday morning from Gannavaram airport and leave for Kuppam by helicopter. YSRCP leaders and workers have been putting in all efforts to make the CM's visit a grand success which will attract the attention of the entire state as it is the home turf of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

However, police beefed up security arrangements for the CM visit keeping in view the recent disturbances in the town during Naidu's visit. It is widely expected that several TDP workers may be detained as a precautionary measure and to ensure that the CM visit goes on smoothly.