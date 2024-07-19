Jagan to visit Vinukonda today

Guntur: Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Vinukonda town on Friday. He will attend the funeral of Sk Rasheed who was brutally murdered by Jilani due to rivalry on Wednesday night. While going to Vinukonda, he will stop at the ring road in Guntur for a few minutes.

In a statement former minister Anil Kumar Yadav condemned the brutal murder of Rasheed and extended his support to the family members of the deceased. He conveyed his condolence to the kin of the deceased.

He blamed the TDP government for the murder and added that there is no law and order in the state. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union HomeMinister Amit Shah to look into the matter.