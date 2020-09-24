Jagan Visits to Delhi Aims at Personal Gains: Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati: Former Finance Minister and TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he was not able to hold a joint press conference with the union ministers after meeting with them in New Delhi.

Ramakrishnudu, in a statement on Thursday, demanded CM to explain to the people of what projects and promises he took up with the Centre during his visit.

The TDP leader asked why the CM was maintaining an unusual silence on all major issues.

He said that the CM's meetings with Union Ministers were solely aimed at safeguarding his own future and escaping from his cases. It has become a routine for Jagan to commit atrocities and corruption in the State and go to Delhi to get reprimanded for the omissions. Jagan harped on the Special Category Status prior to the elections but now he was not at all raising this issue during his visits to the National Capital.

Accusing the YSRCP of perpetrating a loot and hoard regime on AP people, Ramakrishnudu deplored that the CM has thrown all promises in the bifurcation Act to the winds. Though the Amaravati Capital issue was pending before the courts, Jagan and his MPs were repeatedly raising this issue with the Central Government.