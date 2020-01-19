Jagan wishes DRDO
Highlights
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated team DRDO for successfully test-firing the K-4 Ballistic Missile from the coast of Andhra Pradesh.
He said, in statement on Sunday, it is a proud moment for the state and the entire nation and wished DRDO to continue such successful endeavours and make India more stronger.
