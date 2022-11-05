Jagananna colonies full of scams, alleges Nadendla

Kakinada: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar stated that in view of big scams pertaining to YSR Jagananna Colonies in the State, the party will conduct field visit from November 12 to expose land deals in Jagananna housing colonies and TIDCO houses across the State.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Manohar stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to construct 18.50 lakh houses in the State, but in reality, he constructed only 1.50 lakh houses. 'Jagan's promises and assurances regarding house construction remained only on paper and didn't materialise. I wonder whether he can fulfil his promise within the short time of one and half years,' he pointed out. He alleged that the YSRCP government is indulged in land grabbing across the State.

Manohar alleged that Rythu Bharosa Kendras are full of scams and no State ever resorted to taking bribes from farmers like in Andhra Pradesh. He said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is totally indifferent regarding public welfare, particularly their health. He demanded that the CM should step down owning responsibility. The JSP leader said that making of Visakhapatnam as the executive capital is forcibly thrust on the unwilling people.

The JSP leader alleged that CM Jagan couldn't tolerate the goodwill generated from the people in Janavani programme and 148 cases have been cruelly registered on JSP leaders and activists, who are working for the welfare of people. He stated that democracy in Andhra Pradesh is limping and hence people should come forward to save democracy in the State.