Jagananna Suraksha will provide best medicare to people: Minister

Machilipatnam: Explaining the importance of the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha which is being implemented across the State for the last one week, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the pioneer programme to provide the best medical services to the people of the State.



The Minister participated in Jagananna Arogya Suraksha camp at Gudur in Krishna district on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the welfare and development would not be stopped in the State and it will continue as Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will continue as Chief Minister for another 25 years.

Besides the welfare schemes, the developmental activities will also continue forever, he informed. He said that under the Aarogya Suraksha, people are being provided medical services on the lines of corporate hospitals and added that medical tests are being conducted and medicines provided at the health camps which have been set up across the State.

People are being given treatment by specialist doctors at the camps. ‘’As many as 11 types of medical tests are being conducted at the medical camps. Specialist doctors such as gynaecologists, orthopaedicianss, paediatricians and other doctors are attending the camps,” he said.

During the screening test and medical checkups, over 162 types of medicines will be provided to the patients free of cost. Medicines will be provided for one month.

Besides, medicines will also be made available at all the primary health centres, the Minister informed.

He further urged the people to utilise the Suraksha camps without any hesitation and get necessary treatment. Medical officer Madhuri, special officer of Aarogya Suraksha Siva Narayana Reddy and others attended.