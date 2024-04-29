Malicious twist: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit back at PM Modi for his comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over what he called insulting India's Rajas and Maharajas but remaining silent on the atrocities committed by nawabs.

Alleging that Modi has "gone beyond being pathetic", Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "He maliciously and mischievously twists every statement of Rahul Gandhi to inflame, incite and ignite communal prejudices and passions." In a post on the microblogging website X, he said:"His (PM Modi's) exit is inevitable and his realisation of that is making him more and more desperate. His campaign speeches are shameful really."