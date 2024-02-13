Live
Just In
Jaganannaku Chebudam program conducted in Kadapa
Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS conducted the program "Jaganannaku Chebudamu" on 12.02.2024 at the video conference hall of Kadapa Municipal Corporation. The program aimed to solve public problems, and the Commissioner was joined by department heads and municipal staff.
During the program, the Commissioner interacted with applicants and examined their problems. He then issued instructions to the concerned departments to resolve these problems immediately. He emphasized the importance of solving problems in a legal manner and urged the department heads to communicate politely with the petitioners.
A total of 60 applications were received during the program. The engineering department received 21 applications, the Town Planning Department received 18, the Revenue Department received six, and the Health Department received four. Other departments like UPA, Horticulture, Kadapa tahsildar division, Secretariat Division, Superintendent Engineer RWS Department, and housing department also received applications.
The officials were directed to prioritize and complete all the applications within the given timeframe.