Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu: MP, MLA take up door-to-door campaign in Korlagunta

Tirupati: As part of the two-week long 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' programme, City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy took up a door-to-door campaign in the 6th Division of Korlagunta area on Saturday explaining the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government's achievements.

They also interacted with the residents to get a feedback on the implementation of government welfare schemes. The MP also affixed the stickers on the doors of residences with the permission of the residents proclaiming CM Jagan was the one only hope and future for them. The duo get overwhelming response from the residents, who informed the leaders that they are not facing any difficulties in availing welfare schemes like pension and free rice every month.

Later the MP participated in Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu programme in his native Mannasamudram village in Yerpedu mandal. In his door-to-door campaign, he enquired with the residents on the implementation of welfare schemes and also sought the people to support Jagananna in the next election also for the continuation of the welfare measures. Meanwhile, Mayor Dr R Sirisha led the mass contact programme in Mallayyaguntakatta colony where she urged the residents to support Jagan to become CM again to introduce more welfare schemes for poor.

She also joined in distribution of leaflets on YSRCP government achievements and affixing stickers affirming confidence on CM Jagan leadership. YSRCP leaders Bharani Yadav, Tulasi and Geeta Yadav were present.