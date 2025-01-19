Rich tributes paid to NTR on his death anniversary

Ongole : The fans, admirers, TDP leaders and cadre in the erstwhile Prakasam district paid rich tributes to TDP party founder and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, on the occasion of his 29th death anniversary on Saturday.

They organised and participated in various social service programmes remembering the mass leader.

TDP State vice-president and Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and other local leaders garlanded the statues of NT Rama Rao at various places in the town and paid rich and floral tributes.

Janardhana Rao inaugurated the blood donation camp at the NTR Bhavan in Ongole, in which about 110 party workers donated blood. The local leaders participated in the programmes and paid floral tributes to NT Rama Rao at the Ongole Parliament district’s office.

Social Welfare Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and AP Marine Board chairman Damacharla Satya garlanded the statues of NT Rama Rao, Damacharla Anjaneyulu and BR Ambedkar at Turpu Nayudu Palem and paid floral tributes. At Darsi, Giddalur, Markapuram, and other places, the Assembly in-charges and local leaders garlanded NTR statue in the town.

MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Parchur leaders garlanded the statue of the NT Rama Rao at the MLA’s camp office in Isukadarsi and paid rich tributes.

As part of the programme, the MLA organised a mega job mela in association with the Green Spark Foundation and HR Co, for the Tech Mahindra company. Chirala MLA Madduluri Malakondaiah and his followers paid rich floral tributes to NT Rama Rao by garlanding his statue at the Bus Stand in Chirala and participated in the welfare programmes.