Jagan’s bid triggers turmoil in YSRCP

Vijayawada: The mammoth exercise taken up by YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to change constituency in-charges on a largescale seems to be creating a lot of dissension in the party.

It is learnt that some of the MLAs such as T Balaraju (Polavaram) and Purnachandra Prasad (Prathipadu-East Godavari) are learnt to have told Jagan that they were willing to withdraw from the contest provided someone from their family was given a ticket. While Balaraju wants the ticket for his son, Purnachandra Prasad wants the ticket for his daughter. The YSRCP will soon be taking a decision on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister held talks with some ministers and MLAs on Tuesday. The ministers who were called to the Tadepalli camp office of the Chief Minister were P Viswarup, G Jayaram, Rajole MLA Rapaka Varaprasad, Gajuwaka MLA Tippal Nagi Reddy and P Gannavaram MLA Kondeti Chittibabu. Jagan is said to be explaining to them why the party was making changes in the constituencies of some of the MLAs and was seeking their cooperation.

However, this has generated dissension among the party leaders and it is being said that party wants to change over 50 MLAs. On the other hand, Tourism Minister R K Roja denied reports that the party has decided not to give ticket to her. She said she would be contesting from the Nagari constituency and that her ticket was assured.