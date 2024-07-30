Jagan's photo-mania costs Andhra a bomb

Vijayawada: The NDA alliance government is struggling hard to take corrective measures following the mess that has been left behind by the previous YSRCP government. The biggest problem before the government is what to do with 75-lakh granite survey stones on which the former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had got his photo printed.

The previous government had incurred an expenditure of Rs 700 crore for this “photo mania”, said Minister for Revenue Anagani Satyaprasad. As far as the pattadar passbooks are concerned, the government as part of the electoral promise has decided to remove the photo of Jagan and replace it with the seal of the state government. But what to do with the granite stones is the big question.

The Minister said the new pattadar passbooks with the government emblem and QR code would be issued soon so that once scanned, the land particulars and route map will be displayed. The cost incurred by the YSRCP government to print Jagan’s photos on passbooks was Rs 15 crore.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would hold another meeting to review the Revenue department where a decision on the granite stones issue could be taken. He has asked for all the details and records by that time.

When asked about the damage caused due to fire in the Madanapalli sub-collector office where 2,440 files were burnt, the minister said that there was a conspiracy behind the fire mishap and burning of files.

The Revenue department Secretary, who conducted a three-day inquiry into the files burning case, submitted a report to the Chief Minister. He said three officials, including two RDOs and one senior assistant were suspended.

It is also reported by the probe agencies that engine oil had been brought into the office and stored in cupboards before the incident took place pointing towards possible sabotage. After continued struggle 700 files were saved, the Minister said.

The Minister said over 480 complaints were received so far, more than 200 of which implicate YSRCP leaders. Victims from various regions, including Tamballapalle, Madanapalle, Kurabalakota, Piler, and Punganur, have reported encroachments on government and private lands by followers of former Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MLA Peddireddy Dwarkanath Reddy. The Minister assured the victims that no one involved in this case would be spared.