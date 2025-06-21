Jagan’s rule, a black chapter: Bhanu Prakash Reddy

Nellore: Describing former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule as a ‘ Black Chapter’, the BJP state official spokesperson and TTD board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy has said people of the State have tasted bitter experiences following mindless decisions made by YSR Congress party in its 5 year tenure. The latter who was in Nellore spoke to media persons at party district office in the city here on Friday.

He stated that the State was witnessed as a center point for corruption and anarchy rule resulting a huge loss in all fronts. He criticised that Jagan has no moral right to speak about law and order system in the State as he himself was responsible for creating problems by encouraging anti-social elements.

Stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy has lost trust in the public, he alleged that former chief minister is not able to digest fast developments and the peaceful nature in the State, the YSRCP chief is provoking the public for political milage during his tours.

“If you fail to change such mindset, the day is not far away when your party might disappear.” he said. He said that now State is zooming fast on the path of development and added that this was all happening with the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Central government allocating funds in a big way for the purpose.