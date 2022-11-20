Jaggaiahpet: Excel in studies, MLA Udaya Bhanu tells students

Jaggaiahpet(NTR District): MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu appealed to the students to excel in studies to have a bright future in life. He distributed merit certificates and mementos to 57 students, who secured 1st, 2nd ,3rd and consolation prizes at a programme at Grade 1 Branch Library here on Sunday. He was the chief guest at the valedictory function of the celebrations.

Competitions were conducted to students from November 16 to 19 on Shataka Padyalu, gunny bags, drawing, essay writing on the role of Ayyanki Venkata Ramanaiah and Madapati Hanumantha Rao in establishing libraries, elocution on 'Naku nachina freedom fighter', rangoli competitions and musical chairs.

Students from high schools of Vignan, Nagarjuna, Chegu, Vijetha, Sri Venkateswara

Vidya Niketan, Tapovan Vidyalam, MPUPS-K Agraharam, SGS Degree College (inter students) and boys and girls of ZPHS at Jaggaiahpet participated in the competitions.

School Assistant (Telugu) of MPUP School at K Agraharam Dosapati Nageswara Rao played a vital role in conducting all these competitions. Teachers T Vinod, D Ramu, K Ramanujam, P Premalatha and B Srinivasa Rao extended cooperation in supervising the competitions.

Literary programmes were conducted on every evening from November 14 to 19.

Dosapati Nageswara Rao spoke on Gurajada Apparao's Kanyasulkam drama, Tumuluri Prasad Babu spoke on APJ Abdul Kalam Atma Katha-'Wings of Fire',

Battula Brahmaiah spoke on Vemana Sahityam, Addanki Sudhakar spoke on the Life and Literature of Gurram Joshuva, Sarikonda Narasimha Raju spoke on Varthamana Sahityam-Samajika Prayojanam and Bade Sowjanya spoke on Women Empowerment - Disha Act of the AP government.

Librarian Aleti Prabha thanked chief guest MLA Udaya Bhanu for his efforts in getting 50 books to this library from Krishna district Grandhalaya Samstha, which are useful to students for preparing Group 1 and 2 exams.

The MLA appreciated librarian Aleti Prabha, library staff and school Assistant Dosapati Nageswara Rao for the successful organisation of the week long celebrations.