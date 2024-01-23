Jaggaiahpet: Group-2 study material distributed

Jaggaiahpet (NTR district): Study Material of Bharata Samajam, useful to candidates appearing for APPSC Group-2 supplied by Krishna and Guntur Districts MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, have been distributed at Grade 1 Branch Library here on Monday.

United Teachers Federation (UTF) NTR district associate president Mannepalli Krishnaiah, speaking on the occasion, said that KS Lakshmana Rao established Educational Trust in the name of his parents KVR and Jayalakshmi and doing voluntary service to help the unemployed youth for their bright future.

He also said that 36 women teachers of NTR District were felicitated by the Trust on the birth anniversary of Savithribai Phule on January 3 at Vijayawada.

He also said that MLC KS Lakshmana Rao has been putting up his sincere efforts for DSC notification (teacher recruitment) by AP State Government and expressed hope for a favourable decision.

Librarian Aleti Prabha, UTF office-bearers J Sadanand, G Pallavi, G Mukteswara Rao, A Narasimha Rao presented the material to 25 candidates.