Jahnavi lauded for being first Indian woman selected for NASA's IASP

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagannadha Rao lauded Jahnavi Dangeti for being the first Indian to participate in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s International Air and Space Programme (IASP).

At a programme held on Thursday at EC Hall with Jahnavi, the V-C said only a handful of people from around the world will be selected for NASA's highly prestigious International Air and Space Programme. He said that only 60 students from all over the world were selected for the IASP. For the first time, Jahnavi, the only girl from AP and that too from Godavari region, was selected from India.

The V-C said that the youth should take inspiration from such people. He presented Rs 25,000 and a memento to Jahnavi on behalf of Nannaya University. He said she is practicing to get full-scale pilot training to go into the space and to fly Indian flag. He said that she would step into space on behalf of India, if she is provided with some assistance.

Jahnavi and Rajahmundry Press club president Saradhi also spoke.

Registrar T Ashok, OSD S Teki, Principal Dr K Ramaneswari, and others were present.