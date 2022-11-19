Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Businessmen : Buggana Rajendranath

Vijayawada: Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath said that the government will follow a trader-friendly system in tax collection. "The state government is following the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai businessmen," he said.

Addressing the trade advisory committee meeting on Friday, the Finance Minister said data analytical cells will be set up and interactions will be organised with traders for a smooth approach in tax collection. Trade advisory committee meetings will be organised at Anantapur, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam too. A GST portal will help to solve the problems of traders, he said.

The minister said borrowing is inevitable for any government to take up development programmes. The minister said that it is the duty of the finance minister to look after the financial matters and borrow money if necessary, for continuation of developmental programmes.

Referring to former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu's remarks, he said as a finance minister he has to borrow money for smooth running of administration. Financial management is part of the administration. The TDP resorted to borrowing for unnecessary issues. But YSRCP was not like that, he said.