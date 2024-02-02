Jaleel Khan demands West seat for Muslim

Vijayawada: Former MLA and TDP leader Jaleel Khan demanded that the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency should be allotted to Muslim candidate only. He said Muslim candidates have very less chances in some limited areas in the state to contest the polls and Vijayawada West is one of them.

Speaking to media, Jaleel Khan said Backward Classes, Kamma, Kapu and Dalit leaders get opportunities in many parts of the state to contest the elections whereas Muslims get very less opportunities, like Vijayawada. He said if the TDP denies ticket to Muslim candidate it will have effect on the ensuing elections in erstwhile Krishna district.

He said not less than 10,000 Muslim voters are in many Assembly constitutes in NTR and Krishna districts, and hoped that both TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan will understand the political situation in Vijayawada West constituency.

He felt it is incorrect for Jana Sena Party to demand the West constituency ticket. It may be noted that TDP leader and former MLA Buddha Venkanna conducted a rally in West constituency on Thursday and insisting that he would contest the elections from the seat.