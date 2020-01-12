Jallikattu: One gored to death and three injured during bull taming sport in Chittoor

One person killed and three injured during the traditional bull taming sport of Jallikattu held on Sunday as part of Pongal festivities at Ramakuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Despite the ban on Jallikattu, the people of some villages in the district are holding the Jallikattu competitions on the occasion of Sankranthi festival every year. As part of the celebrations, one person died and three were being treated at the ICU for serious injuries .

Jallikattu is usually held in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Pongal. However, it has extended to parts of Andhra Pradesh as well. On the other hand, there were complains about the unavailability of the ambulances at the venue to which the people have expressed their outrage.