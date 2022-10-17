Jana Sena chief's Vizag trip ends on a sour note

Visakhapatnam: Even as the three-day Vizag tour of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan came to a close on Monday amid strict police security, nothing could wipe away the grief experienced by Pawan Kalyan as he was restricted from greeting his admirers even with a Namaste while returning to the airport.

With an objective to host Jana Vani programme in Visakhapatnam, the JSP chief scheduled to visit Vizag on October 15.

However, the unexpected turn of events following the alleged attack on YSRCP leaders at Visakhapatnam Airport, Pawan Kalyan was forced to be confined to his hotel room for the rest of his trip.

From not being able to organise party programmes as per the schedule to key leaders getting arrested under Section-307 and getting confined to the hotel room, Pawan Kalyan spent the most anxious days in Visakhapatnam for the first time.

Concerned over the arrested party leaders, the JSP chief discussed with the legal team and party leaders the steps to be considered to help release the arrested Jana Sainiks.

Pawan who was seen greeting his fans on Sunday from his room window was, however, restricted from the same the next day. More police were deployed at the hotel where Pawan Kalyan was staying and the cops made sure that the surrounding area remained admirer-free until the JSP chief left for Vijayawada.

Even when the JSP president planned to organise a meeting with the party key leaders, none of them was allowed inside the premises. With Pawan Kalyan not able to greet his admirers with a Namaste, he concluded his Vizag trip by releasing a video, expressing his disappointment over the sudden turn of events.

Although Jana Vani programme could not take off officially, some of the people handed over their grievances to the JSP leaders. Meanwhile, the Jana Sainiks, arrested in the airport case in which the YSRCP Ministers and regional coordinator were allegedly attacked, were sent to judicial custody.

Based on the complaint received from M Dilip Kumar, personal assistant to Tourism Minister RK Roja, about 70 persons were arrested and produced before the court.

Of them, nine persons were sent on remand and later shifted to the Central Jail of Visakhapatnam. The rest were granted station bail upon submitting a personal bond.