Jana Sena leader participates in Sankranti celebrations in Eluru

Reddy Appalanaidu, a prominent figure, was the chief guest at the Sankranti celebrations organized by Veeranki Pandu at the bridge in the 19th division of NTR Colony. The event was held under the leadership of Shravan Kumar Gupta, who hails from the 8th Division Shivayya Gudi Obilishetty Shravan Kumar Gupta in Eluru Constituency. Nara Seshu Garu was also present at the event.

During the celebrations, Reddy Appala Naidu expressed his hopes for a prosperous year ahead and emphasized the need to overcome the challenges faced during the past five years. He believed that everyone should be happy and that business and trade sectors would flourish. He extended his wishes for the festivals of Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma to all the participants.





The event was organized on the instructions of Janasena party president, Mr. Pawan Kalyan. He emphasized the importance of the Bhogi festival in Telugu traditions and the need to raise awareness among the people. The program started in NTR Colony, 19th Division, Eluru city, as per Kalyan's call. Various activities such as Kolatam, musical chair, spoon game, and Muggula competitions were conducted over the course of three days.

Pawan Kalyan praised Veeranki Pandu and his team for organizing the program, encouraging young women and youth to actively participate. The event saw the presence of Janasena party district leaders, constituency leaders, activists, heroic women, Janasaniks, division committee members, and local residents.