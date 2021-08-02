Jana Sena Party appoints Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad as Chittoor chief

Tirupati: Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad has been appointed as the Chittoor district president for Jana Sena Party. Party chief Pawan Kalyan has reconstituted the Chittoor district unit on Sunday.

The reconstituted district body comprises three vice-presidents including Shail Abdul Rehman, CL Devakishore, B Madhu Babu and six general secretaries, D Anitha, P Rajesh Yadav, C Gangadhar, N Tulasi Prasad, J Sivaram and A Vanaja apart from this 20 secretaries and 14 joint secretaries were also appointed.

Dr Hari Prasad was earlier worked as JSP polit bureau member, political affairs committee member and also as a TTD Trust Board member. He is the member of party since its inception and is a close and trusted lieutenant of Pawan Kalyan.