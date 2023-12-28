Jana Sena party focuses on 8 seats in three districts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: According to the sources of the party, the Jana Sena is focusing on a total of 8 seats in the three districts under the erstwhile East Godavari. These include Kakinada City, Kakinada Rural, Pithapuram in Kakinada District, Amalapuram, Kothapeta, Razole in Konaseema District, Rajahmundry Rural, and Rajanagaram in the East Godavari District.

The high command suggests to the leaders of the districts and constituencies to focus on the positions where the party is structurally strong and to identify the constituencies that will win.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan focused on the adjustment of seats in the context of alliance with the Telugu Desam Party. As part of this, he reached Kakinada on Wednesday night. Complete reviews will be conducted on the constituencies of the erstwhile East Godavari district in this tour. It is said that the Jana Sena leadership is considering the idea of ​​contesting the maximum number of seats in the Godavari districts ie East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Bhimavaram, and Eluru.

The party leaders say that this is due to the strong candidates being in various constituencies and the number of votes of the Kapu social community is also an important criterion. Four months ago, when Pawan Kalyan toured Godavari districts as part of the Varahi Yatra, he faced challenges from prominent Kapu community leader Mudragada Padmanabham and Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy to contest against him. In this background, there is a lot of excitement over Janasena's decision regarding the Kakinada and Pithapuram seats.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan will stay in Kakinada for three days. The stage was set for the reviews of the constituencies in the Challa function hall.

For the past ten days, the leaders of various constituencies have been called by the Jana Sena leadership to the party office. But constituencies where the party is not contesting say most of them. According to party sources, meetings will be held now with the leaders of the constituencies who are likely to contest, and after that a final list will be put in discussions with Telugu Desam Party.