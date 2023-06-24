  • Menu
Jana Sena's Malikipuram meeting cancelled amid rain

As part of the Varahi Yatra, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to visit Malikipuram in Konaseema district today. However, the public meeting, which was scheduled at Rs. 5PM was cancelled due to rain.

The Jana Sena party has announced that the public meeting scheduled to be held today has been postponed in a statement.

The party's political secretary Hari Prasad said that the decision will be taken on the meeting after examining the weather conditions tomorrow.

