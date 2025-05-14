Live
Janasena’s ‘Jai Ho Bharat Vijay Yatra’ celebrates patriotism
Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Temple: Janasena Party, under the leadership of district president and Ahud Chairman T.C. Varun, conducted special prayers at the Kukke Subrahmanya temple, in line with the instructions of Party Chief and AP State Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The event aimed to seek divine blessings for the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a particular focus on the nation’s pride through Operation Sindoor.
Key leaders including state general secretary ChilakamMadusudhan Reddy participated in the prayers, which were conducted simultaneously across six major Subrahmanya temples. T.C. Varun emphasized that the unity of India, strengthened by patriotism and divine strength, cannot be achieved by just one individual.
The program ended with a spirited chant of “Harom Har Namasmaran” at the KukkeSubrahmanya temple premises, symbolizing a collective resolve for national security. The event was concluded with the inspiration of Pawan Kalyan, with active participation from leaders, party members, and citizens from across the region. Also participated Puttaparthi constancy incharge leader for janasenapattichandrasekhar along with party activists.