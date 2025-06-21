Jandhyala remembered on his death anniversary

Vijayawada: The 24th death anniversary of legendary film and theatre personality Jandhyala was solemnly observed by Kalamanjari cultural organisation and C Ramamohan Rao cultural organisation on Thursday. The event began with floral tributes at Jandhyala’s statue, where admirers gathered to honour his immense contribution to Telugu stage and cinema as a scriptwriter, director, and actor.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the AP Nataka Academy Gummadi Gopalakrishna praised Jandhyala as a trendsetter in theatre, known for his impactful dialogues. “His name is synonymous with comedy and creativity,” he remarked.

Renowned theatre personality Dr MC Das fondly recalled his association with Jandhyala on stage, while several admirers and cultural figures—including Vemula Hazarataiah Gupta, Madugula Ramakrishna, and Bode Anjaneya Raju—shared memories and lauded his legacy.

As part of the commemoration, the organisers distributed essential household items to underprivileged families. The event was coordinated and managed by PVL Narasimhan, organiser of the association, ensuring a respectful and meaningful tribute to the beloved cultural icon.

