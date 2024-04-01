Live
- April Fools’ Day 2024: History, significance and all you want to know
- Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao
- Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2
- ‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend
- Man held for keeping wild boar as pet
- Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today
- Adani Ports handles record 420 MMT cargo globally with impressive 24 pc growth
- Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost
- Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage
- Bangalore South one of BJP’s safest LS constituencies
Just In
Janga likely to join TDP
Guntur: Disgruntled YSRCP MLC Janga Krishna Murthy along with the TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu,...
Guntur: Disgruntled YSRCP MLC Janga Krishna Murthy along with the TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, TDP candidate for Gurazala Assembly constituency Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao will meet the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday morning in Bapatla.
Janga Krishna Murthy expected a TDP ticket to contest from Gurazala Assembly constituency, but his efforts were not fruitful. The TDP high command is fielding the former MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao from Gurazala Assembly constituency in the coming elections. Meanwhile, Janga Krishna Murthy is expecting an assurance for TTD chairman's post, if the TDP comes to power in the state. If Naidu accepts his proposal, Janga Krishna Murthy will shift his loyalty to the TDP very soon.