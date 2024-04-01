Janga likely to join TDP

Guntur: Disgruntled YSRCP MLC Janga Krishna Murthy along with the TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, TDP candidate for Gurazala Assembly constituency Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao will meet the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday morning in Bapatla.

Janga Krishna Murthy expected a TDP ticket to contest from Gurazala Assembly constituency, but his efforts were not fruitful. The TDP high command is fielding the former MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao from Gurazala Assembly constituency in the coming elections. Meanwhile, Janga Krishna Murthy is expecting an assurance for TTD chairman's post, if the TDP comes to power in the state. If Naidu accepts his proposal, Janga Krishna Murthy will shift his loyalty to the TDP very soon.