Janmabhoomi 2.0 to be launched in Jan: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has come up with an action plan to strengthen the panchayat raj system and usher in rural development. As a step in this direction, the Chief Minister said that the flagship programme of Janmabhoomi would be launched from January next year. According to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the state government would spend Rs 990 crore from the funds which the 15th Finance Commission would give to the state and Rs 500 crore from the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. Addressing a review meeting of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development at Secretariat along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the Chief Minister said that the government would take up infrastructural development works like CC roads, drinking water and drainage facilities. He also stressed on his new concept of P4 (public-private-people partnerships) and said that people should not depend only on the government for everything.



They too should come forward for the development of villages by actively participating in it.

The Chief Minister said in the next five years a length of 17,500-km road network will be developed with the release of Rs 990 crore to the Panchayat Raj department. He cautioned officials to stop practicing old habits and start working for society’s good or else face serious action. He said officials should set targets to improve infrastructure in villages.

The officials informed that only 60 per cent lights were functioning in villages as the previous government failed to clear dues to a tune of Rs 482 crore for the past five years. The Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately take up maintenance of street lights. He said grama sabhas should be conducted for effective implementation of NREGA works.He also made it clear that officials should achieve 50 per cent greenbelt working in cooperation with the Horticulture department. He said greenery should be improved in all the constituencies and Nagaravanams should be developed. He asked officials to encourage people’s participation in it.

He said eco-tourism should be encouraged with the public and private partnership and red sander auction should be made once in every six months. He said mangroves should be protected.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan explained about the steps taken to strengthen the Panchayat Raj system since the alliance government came to power. He said efforts are on to improve infrastructure in rural areas.