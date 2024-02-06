Jayadev vows to generate employment opportunities

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev said though he is taking a break from politics he will serve the country by creating wealth and generating employment opportunities.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's speech, he said he will concentrate on his business. He has already announced that he will not contest in the coming general elections. He said he realised that it is not easy to continue as an industrialist and Member of Parliament at the same time.

“That is why I am taking a break from politics and will create wealth and extend cooperation for the development of the country,” he said.

Businessmen and industrialists who enter politics should have freedom to express their views, he said.

Jayadev thanked TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, party leaders, activists and voters of Guntur Lok Sabha constituency for extending their cooperation to him during his tenure as MP.