JC distributes new pattadar passbooks

Nellore: Joint Collector M. Venkateswarlu has distributed new pattadar passbooks to the farmers at Kodavalur mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the JC has said that following directions of the government, the new pass books will come in to existence from January 2. He asked farmers to compulsory hand over old passbooks to collect new passbooks.

The JC also directed the officials to ensure collect old pass books from the farmers before issuing them new books.

On the occasion, the JC has answered several questions raised by the farmers mentioned in the new passbooks. He assured that all issues would get solved as per the guidelines in the interest of making justice to the farmers.