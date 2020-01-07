JC Diwakar Reddy demands Rayalaseema to be Union Territory

Former MP and TDP senior leader JC Diwakar Reddy is having a tough time ever since he has lost to the YSRCP in 2019 elections leaving him the state of miserable. It is quite unfortunate as this Rayalaseema leader who once ruled the Anantapur is facing all sort of risks from the government with seizing of his busses. On the other hand, he is facing an atrocity case for foul mouthing the police department saying he would hire bootlicking police officers when his party comes into government in next term.

In this miserable state, JC Diwakar Reddy is making all efforts to make his foray into BJP fold as to safeguard himself from the cases. On a surprising note, the JC has come up with yet another demand of proposal of the Greater Rayalaseema movement. He said that Rayalaseema was being mistreated and that proper justice is met if the region is transformed Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy met Diwakar Reddy at the R and B guest house. It is rumoured that he will join the BJP. However, JC ruled out the rumours on party switching and made clear that he had met the union minister as a courtesy.