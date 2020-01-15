JC Diwakar Reddy jabs at Jagan, says YS Bharati will become the chief minister in a year

Former MP and TDP senior leader JC Diwakar Reddy who visited capital villages in Amaravati on Wednesday in solidarity to farmers has made sensational comments on YSRCP government and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. While addressing the farmers at Tulluru, JC Diwakar Reddy has said that Jagan's wife Bharati would become the chief minister in a year or so.

He also took potshots at Jagan's meeting with KCR and alleged that both are trying to divide the state into three regions and alleged that KCR is behind the YSRCP's win in last elections. JC Diwakar Reddy warned the government of severe consequences if the latter has any conspiracy of dividing the state or trifurcating the capital.

Speaking on shifting of capital to Visakhapatnam, he opined that the chief minister's decision is not enough to shift the capital as it requires the consensus from the people and society. JC alleged the insider trading charges against the YSRCP leaders in Visakhapatnam.