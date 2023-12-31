  • Menu
JC hails news coverage in The Hans India

Joint Collector G Rajakumari releasing The Hans India New Year 2024 calendar at a programme held at her chamber in the Collectorate in Guntur city on Saturday
Highlights

Also lauds the feature stories published in the English daily

Guntur: Joint Collector G Rajakumari released The Hans India calendar for the year-2024 at a programme held at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Saturday and congratulated the staff for publishing useful calendar colourfully.

Speaking on the occasion, she hailed the news coverage and feature reports published in the English daily.

She conveyed New Year-2024 greetings to The Hans India staff and readers. The Hans India Guntur district team participated in the programme.

