JC Navya urges landowners to cooperate in road widening

Kurnool: Joint Collector Dr B Navya has appealed to landowners affected by the widening of the 2.3-kilometre stretch of the 340-C road passing through Kurnool city to extend their full cooperation to the Municipal Corporation.

On Friday morning, Dr Navya held a meeting at the Kurnool Municipal Council Hall with the owners of buildings and plots situated along the road stretch between Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Circle and Sri Sai Gardens on Nandikotkur Road, who will be impacted by the proposed road widening.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector noted that, following the request of the affected landowners during a meeting held four months ago, the government had agreed to reduce the road width from the originally planned 120 feet to 100 feet. Given this concession, she urged all property owners to promptly submit their relevant documents to the Municipal Corporation and cooperate fully with officials.

Dr Navya informed the attendees that compensation would be provided in the form of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds for vacant land, and cash payments for structures based on their plinth area, as evaluated by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department. These valuations are aligned with the revised market value set by the Sub-Registrar’s office in February this year.

Kurnool Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, who also addressed the meeting, reiterated that the government had already agreed to the 100-feet road width in favour of landowners. He urged those who have not yet submitted their documents to do so without delay. He mentioned that so far, 90 landowners had submitted their papers, and called upon the remaining owners to take immediate action.

Town Planning Officer Pradeep Kumar and several landowners attended the meeting.