JC Prabhakar Reddy tests positive for coronavirus, being treated at Kadapa jail

Former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. He who is currently been in Kadapa Jail undergone tests along with other inmates where 317 prisoners of them tested positive for coronavirus. JC Prabhakar Reddy, who was arrested in the case of selling BS3 vehicles as BS4, was released on bail and got into an altercation with the police followed by registering of the case against JC Prabhakar Reddy alleging that he violated COVID 19 rules and held a massive rally with the people. He has shifted to Kadapa jail two days ago after one-day police custody in a case of insulting a Dalit police officer.

There are 700 inmates in Kadapa jail of which 317 of them got Coronavirus positive. Prison inmates, police and superiors on duty there are deeply concerned over the simultaneous registration of cases at this level. Authorities told the media that special rooms were being set up inside the jail and treatment was being provided.

In the meanwhile, 9652 corona cases were reported on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,06,261. Also, 88 people died on Tuesday taking the death toll to 2,820. In 24 hours, 14 died in Chittoor, 11 in Prakasam, 9 in Anantapur, 9 in Guntur, 9 in Kurnool, 7 in Nellore, 6 in West Godavari, 5 in Srikakulam, 5 in Visakhapatnam, 5 in Vijayanagaram, 4 in East Godavari, 3 in Krishna and one in Kadapa. East Godavari district recorded the highest number of 1396 Coronavirus cases followed by Chittoor 990, Visakhapatnam 928, Guntur 895, Kurnool 830, West Godavari 805, Kadapa 755, Prakasam 725, Nellore 684, Vijayanagaram 513, Anantapur 445, Srikakulam 405, Krishna 281 corona positive cases were reported.