News

JC reviews land for Court, Sports complex

  31 Dec 2025 6:45 AM IST
JC reviews land for Court, Sports complex
Tirupati: Incharge Joint Collector and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya, along with RDO Rammohan, Revenue, Irrigation, Planning, and Engineering officials on Tuesday inspected the government-allotted land at Daminedu for the District Court Complex and Sports Complex.

Mourya discussed plans with officials for developing these complexes and the surrounding areas.

They reviewed the Daminedu Master Plan road alignment for building a 30-meter road. This will provide access to nearby lands. She directed officials to complete it quickly.

TUDA SE Krishna Reddy, EE Ravindra, Devi Kumari, Irrigation EE Siva Reddy, Rural Tahsildar Janardhan Raju were present.

