JC Siva Srinivas orders to solve agency problems with priority

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district Joint Collector Siva Srinivas stated that the problems related to the remote villages of the agency should be solved with utmost priority.

Joint Collector Siva Srinivas, Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer Suraj Ganore, Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Shubham Bansal along with the officials of various departments participated in Spandana programme and received applications from the public at local ITDA hall here on Monday.

The JC said that 55 applications have been received during the programme. Some applications are related to R&R package while some petitions were seeking job opportunities.

the Water Tank Planner Board in Jagarampally R&R Colony was damaged last week. A petitioner, K Rajannadora, said that the new service meter should be installed immediately. Bandham Surannadora, Revula Pandayya, Murla Chiranjeevi Reddy and Revula Bhupathi Reddy applied for a community hall in Yarlamamidi village. The tribals of the respective villages have submitted applications to lay roads from Vemulakonda to Thunnur, Chelakaveedhi to Vettichelakalu, Kakawada to Vemulakonda and Dokulapadu villages of Rampachodavaram mandal.

DDO K Koteswara Rao, DLPO John Wilton, Asst DM & HO Dr Anusha, Medical Officer of Animal Husbandry Department Dr Gopika, CDPO Sandhya Rani, DPM Aparna, Deputy Executive Engineers Sai Satish. Durgaprasad, Alladi Venkateswara Rao, Ranganath, Narasimha Rao, Rajendra Babu, Sub Collector Office Administration Officer Y Savithri participated in the programme.