JC Suraj Ganore inspects area, waiting for forest clearance

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): Suraj Ganore, Joint Collector of Alluri Sitharama Raju district and ITDA Project Officer, Rampachodavaram, on Tuesday inspected the area that required forest clearance for road construction in the middle of Chaviti Dibbala from Pandirimamidi in Rampachodavaram mandal. He said that the forest clearance for the construction of the 10-km road will be solved after talking with the authorities concerned.

Along with the Project Officer, Rampachodavaram Sub-DFO Nisha Kumari also present during this inspection.

Speaking on the occasion, Suraj Ganore said that they have received many applications during the Spandana programme for the construction of the Pandirimamidi - Chaviti Dibbala road.

Later, he inspected Vadapalli Ashram School and Anganwadi Centre. Ashram school authorities have been advised to take precautionary measures to avoid seasonal diseases during monsoon. He ordered them to take measures to eradicate mosquitoes.

The Joint Collector suggested the ANMs to take the children, if suffering with fever at the Anganwadi centre, to the hospital immediately and get tested. They should ensure that medicines are supplied immediately.

The PO inspected Nadu-Nedu work in schools in Cheruvuru and Thallapalem villages. Later, he distributed books to students as part of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme.

Rampachodavaram Tahsildar K Lakshmi Kalyani, Roads and Buildings department DEE Sai Satish participated.