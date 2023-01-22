JEO hails paediatric doctors for 1st successful heart transplantation

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi congratulated everyone for the maiden successful heart transplantation carried out at Padmavathi Children's Hospital. The JEO on Saturday inspected the construction works of the upcoming Paediatric Hospital at Alipiri and visited the Children's Heart Hospital to congratulate the specialist doctors, who performed the first successful heart transplantation in the TTD run hospital. The first-ever heart transplantation was done in the hospital by getting a live heart from a donor (brain dead) Sanyasamma in Vizag which was transplanted on a 15-year-old boy Visweswaraya in the Children's Heart Hospital here on Friday. The donor's heart was transported to Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre from KIMS Icon Hospital, Visakhapatnam through a special green corridor route to the hospital. Sada Bhargavi said the boy, who underwent heart transplantation has spoken with her. "With the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, the boy was successfully treated by the team of our dedicated doctors.­ However, he will be under observation in hospital for a week," she added.

She appreciated the team of doctors in the TTD Paediatric Center including Dr Srinath Reddy, Dr Ganapathi and others who have so far successfully carried out over 1,000 plus heart surgeries in the hospital and given a new lease of life to many children.

At the construction site, she instructed Executive Engineer Krishna Reddy to ensure that the first phase of works be completed before February-end as per schedule. Similarly, she directed the concerned to review the progress of works on a daily basis to avoid any delay in the execution of works. Later she also visited Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre (SPCHC) and inspected the OT, Medical Store, Cath lab etc. She also interacted with the patients to know about the medical services and other amenities being provided to them, to which they expressed immense pleasure.

JEO also instructed the DFO Srinivasulu to develop greenery outside as well inside the hospital premises to provide an aesthetic feel to the patients and their attendants. "Plan some dioramas of mother and child, Tirunamam, Shanku and Chakra etc with the greenery itself," she said seeking officials to form a WhatsApp group with TTD Engineering including Civil, Electrical, Waterworks, Vigilance, Health and the Resident Doctors of SVIMS, BIRRD and SPCHC to rectify the defects related to any of the above departments without delay. Director Dr Srinath Reddy, Superintendent Engineer (Electrical) Venkateswarulu, Additional Health Officer Dr Sunil Kumar and others were present.