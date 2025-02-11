Jeweller receives threatening calls, lodges police complaint

Kodumur (Kurnool district): Tension gripped Gudur in Kodumur mandal of Kurnool district after a local jewellery trader received threatening phone calls.

The victim, identified as Venkatesh, reported to the police that he was being blackmailed and threatened by Veeresh, a man previously arrested for kidnapping him.

According to sources, Veeresh had abducted Venkatesh last year along with his accomplices, demanding a ransom. The gang brutally assaulted him before the police launched a massive manhunt. The dramatic abduction, carried out in a Jeep, gained widespread media attention.

Acting swiftly, authorities tracked the kidnapper near the Low Level Canal (LLC) and rescued Venkatesh. Veeresh and his associates were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Later, Veeresh was released from jail in the case.

After months of silence, Veeresh has allegedly resumed his threats, demanding money from Venkatesh and warning of fatal consequences if he refuses. Disturbed by the renewed intimidation, Venkatesh has once again approached the police, fearing for his life.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ensure the jeweller’s safety.