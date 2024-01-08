Live
Jhansi Lakshmi to contest from Vizag as MP!!!
She previously served as an MP from Vizianagaram in the united Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam: It seems that Jhansi Lakshmi, wife of senior minister Botsa Satyanarayana, will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections. As no one came forward to contest on behalf of YCP from there, it is reported that the authority is considering her name.
She previously served as an MP from Vizianagaram in the united Andhra Pradesh. The name of Jhansi came to the fore after Visakha sitting MP MVV Satyanarayana announced that he is going to contest the assembly from Visakha East this time. It seems that an official announcement is likely to be made soon regarding her candidacy for the Visakha Lok Sabha.
