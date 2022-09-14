JIMEX-22 to strengthen maritime ties

Visakhapatnam: The sixth edition of Japan India Maritime Exercise 2022 (JIMEX 22) hosted by the Indian Navy commenced in the Bay of Bengal. The Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ships are being led by Rear Admiral Hirata Toshiyuki, Commander Escort Flotilla Four, and Indian Naval ships by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer of Commanding Eastern Fleet.

The edition marks the 10th anniversary of JIMEX, which began in Japan in 2012. It also coincides with the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between India and Japan. JIMEX 22 aims to consolidate the high degree of interoperability that exists between maritime forces of the two countries through complex exercises in the surface, sub-surface and air domains.

The Indian Navy is being represented by three indigenously designed and built warships Sahyadri, a multi-purpose stealth frigate and anti-submarine warfare corvettes Kadmatt and Kavaratti. Additionally, Guided Missile Destroyer Ranvijay, Fleet Tanker Jyoti, Offshore Patrol Vessel Sukanya, submarines, MIG 29K fighter aircraft, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and a number of ships borne helicopters are also participating in the exercise.

JIMEX 22 involves two phases. They include exercises at sea and a harbour phase in Visakhapatnam.