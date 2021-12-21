JNTU 1979-83 batch alumni to set up Innovation Laboratory 

Anantapur: Vice Chancellor of JNTU, Anantapur, Prof G Ranga Janardhana proudly announced that on the occasion of Platinum jubilee celebrations, the 79-83 Batch Alumni of College Engineering Anantapur has signed an MoU with JNTUA to establish Innovation Makers Lab facility called InnoLab-83 at JNTUA premises with a total project outlay of Rs 50 lakhs, to serve the alma-mater by catering to the needs of students community in enhancing employability and entrepreneurial skill development.

He also said the specific objectives will include value added-academic support to undergraduate / postgraduate / Ph D scholars of the university. The lab will provide a strong foundation through hands-on training programmes to the students, researchers, faculty members and industry professionals. Promote and guide aspiring entrepreneurs in their chosen area of interest. Design and development of prototypes /products / solutions for domains such as healthcare, agriculture, clean-water, energy and environment. Transfer the technology and its application to government separtments and other end users through Pilot Projects/ Operational Projects and hence promote indigenisation and reduce import dependency. Offer continuous training of in-service working professionals in functional/ soft/ leadership/ networking skill-set using the infrastructure available.

Form industry partnership to promote industry-academia collaboration, provide a conducive environment for product creation, testing, validation and incubation.

One of the chief coordinators, from 83-batch alumni Tentu Sathyanarayana said that in the first phase Rs 15 lakhs is mobilised and ready for deployment. In the second phase, another Rs15 Lakhs will be mobilised through CSR funds from their illustrious 79-83 batch successful entrepreneurs and through contribution from others in the batch. In the 3rd phase, Rs 20 lakh will be mobilised through their illustrious 79-83 batch-mates settled abroad and through contribution from others in the batch. Another Chief Coordinator from 83-batch Alumni, Prof T Thyagarajan said that the creation of facility under InnoLab-83 will be done in three phases. In Phase-1 (Dec 2021 –April 2022): computers, software related to Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, UPS, Furniture, Networking, and Safety equipment will be procured which will be coordinated by Ramakanth Desai. Rector Prof M Vijaya Kumar said that the establishing Innovation Makers Lab is the need of the hour and assured to extend full cooperation to the 83-batch . Registrar Prof C Sashidhar and the Principal Prof P Sujatha informed that Prof V Narayana Rao (from 79-83 Alumni) will help as Liaison Officer between JNTUA and 79-83 Batch Alumni. They said that the first phase inauguration is planned during April 2022 and the grand inauguration of Innovation Makers Lab (InnoLab-83) during June 2022. They also profusely thanked the 83 batch alumni for their magnanimous gesture.