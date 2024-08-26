JNTU-K honours St Ann’s College student

Chirala: St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology, Chirala, on Sunday informed that one of its students has been recognised for outstanding achievements in sports and games by JNTU-Kakinada. Syed Khajawali, an MBA student, has been awarded the prestigious appreciation award by JNTU (K) on the occasion of their formation day. The award was bestowed upon Syed Khajawali in recognition of his exceptional performance in sports, particularly powerlifting. Recently, he secured two gold and two silver medals in the National Junior Powerlifting Championship held in Patiala, Punjab. This remarkable feat earned him a well-deserved spot on the Indian national team for international powerlifting competitions in Europe. The college’s management, faculty, and students have expressed immense pride and joy in Syed Khajawali’s accomplishment.



College Secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and Correspondent Srimanthula Lakshmana Rao commended his dedication and hard work, emphasizing the importance of sports and extracurricular activities in the holistic development of students.

Principal Dr K Jagadish Babu highlighted Syed Khajawali’s achievements. As Syed Khajawali prepares to represent India on the international stage, St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology extended its best wishes and support.