Live
- 18K adoptions since 2019, only 1,404 children with special needs find homes
- Police arrests man for opening fire at sweet shop
- Telangana Man, Sudanese Colleague Die After Losing Contact in Saudi Desert
- Revanth Reddy Initiated Kosgi Faces Enrollment Shortage
- Student mistakes pistol for toy, brings it to school
- Krishnaveni School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami
- Congress Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in Karimnagar
- SC to hear Vijay Nair’s bail plea on Aug 27
- State-Level Committee to Investigate Explosion at Escientia
- Govt aims to make women lakhpatis
Just In
JNTU-K honours St Ann’s College student
Chirala: St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology, Chirala, on Sunday informed that one of its students has been recognised for outstanding...
Chirala: St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology, Chirala, on Sunday informed that one of its students has been recognised for outstanding achievements in sports and games by JNTU-Kakinada. Syed Khajawali, an MBA student, has been awarded the prestigious appreciation award by JNTU (K) on the occasion of their formation day. The award was bestowed upon Syed Khajawali in recognition of his exceptional performance in sports, particularly powerlifting. Recently, he secured two gold and two silver medals in the National Junior Powerlifting Championship held in Patiala, Punjab. This remarkable feat earned him a well-deserved spot on the Indian national team for international powerlifting competitions in Europe. The college’s management, faculty, and students have expressed immense pride and joy in Syed Khajawali’s accomplishment.
College Secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and Correspondent Srimanthula Lakshmana Rao commended his dedication and hard work, emphasizing the importance of sports and extracurricular activities in the holistic development of students.
Principal Dr K Jagadish Babu highlighted Syed Khajawali’s achievements. As Syed Khajawali prepares to represent India on the international stage, St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology extended its best wishes and support.