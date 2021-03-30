JNTU-Kakinada decides to conduct online classes from today

Kakinada: In view of the increasing second wave of coronavirus cases in the district, the University College for Engineering, Kakinada (UCEK) of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTU-K) has decided to conduct the online classes from March 30.

UCEK Principal Dr B Balakrishna told 'The Hans India' that classes for BTech Ist and III year, MTech Ist year and MCA will be conducted online except BTech II and IV year students. In view of the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 and on the request of the students, the classes will be conducted through online mode. He said that the faculty members also requested for conducting the classes online.

He said that a circular has been issued pertaining to conducting of the classes online. Heads of the departments of different branches in JNTU-K should take necessary arrangements for conducting online classes, it said.

According to sources, some students have vacated the hostels and went to their native places.

The officials said all the classrooms including toilets have been sanitized and all steps are being taken to curb Covid-19. They strictly follow the norms of the Covid-19 without fail.

Similarly, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kakinada B Sekhar told 'The Hans India' here on Monday that classes from Ist to 9th will be conducted online from April 1 onwards. But for Class X students, classes will be held regularly. However, they have not yet received any guidelines for conducting the classes from higher authorities. They will conduct the classes as per the guidelines soon after receiving them from higher authorities.

Most of the parents are not interested to send their wards to the school in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. They also appealed to the government to take urgent necessary steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and pave the way for their children to attend schools and colleges without the fear of contracting Covid-19.