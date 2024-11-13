Live
- ‘Mining with conscience’ guiding theme for coal sector
- KIMS Installs 3D Digital Mammography Machine
- Tata Steel announces 2nd Kapilash Half Marathon
- Thousands throng Puri temple for ‘Panchuka’
- Anchoring couple enters India Book of Records
- Why this race to the bottom?
- Public servants warned over lobbying for transfers
- Get Set 5G! India’s Digital Leap
- Maha polls: All parties bitten by freebies bug
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 13 November, 2024
Just In
JNTUA V-C meets Japanese team
Anantapur: JNTU Anantapur in-charge Vice-Chancellor Acharya H Sudarshan Rao had a meeting with the Japanese team in Vijayawada on Tuesday.At the...
Anantapur: JNTU Anantapur in-charge Vice-Chancellor Acharya H Sudarshan Rao had a meeting with the Japanese team in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
At the meeting, he explained the academic courses offered by the university. He said there are 16 different UG courses, 28 PG courses, five pharmacy UG courses and five PG pharmacy courses offered by the JNTUA. There are 67 engineering colleges, 36 pharmacy colleges, 12 MBA and MCA Colleges affiliated to the university.
He said that a special directorate has been set up for the convenience of students from ICCR countries around the world. In addition to this there is a special directorate for international agreements, he said, adding that the varsity has experienced faculty members. He said that efforts were being made for student exchange with universities of other countries in courses like structural engineering, mechatronics, electronics, VLSI, semi-conductors, artificial intelligence, etc.
He said that the university has taken up several training programmes for enhancing the capabilities of engineering and pharmacy faculty.
In this programme, the Japanese team was represented by Toyama District Director of Industrial Affairs, Hongo You Miss, Andhra Pradesh Affairs Director I Tobu on behalf of Toyama, Director of Industrial Trade Murata and Akhireo Yokata.