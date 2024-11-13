JNTUA V-C meets Japanese team

Anantapur: JNTU Anantapur in-charge Vice-Chancellor Acharya H Sudarshan Rao had a meeting with the Japanese team in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

At the meeting, he explained the academic courses offered by the university. He said there are 16 different UG courses, 28 PG courses, five pharmacy UG courses and five PG pharmacy courses offered by the JNTUA. There are 67 engineering colleges, 36 pharmacy colleges, 12 MBA and MCA Colleges affiliated to the university.

He said that a special directorate has been set up for the convenience of students from ICCR countries around the world. In addition to this there is a special directorate for international agreements, he said, adding that the varsity has experienced faculty members. He said that efforts were being made for student exchange with universities of other countries in courses like structural engineering, mechatronics, electronics, VLSI, semi-conductors, artificial intelligence, etc.

He said that the university has taken up several training programmes for enhancing the capabilities of engineering and pharmacy faculty.

In this programme, the Japanese team was represented by Toyama District Director of Industrial Affairs, Hongo You Miss, Andhra Pradesh Affairs Director I Tobu on behalf of Toyama, Director of Industrial Trade Murata and Akhireo Yokata.