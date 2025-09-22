Job mela at Tulluru on Sept 24

Guntur: Under the aegis of the Department of Skill Development & Training, Government of Andhra Pradesh, and with the support of APCRDA, a Job Mela will be organised on September 24 at the CRDA Skill Hub Center, Tulluru. Through this fair, selected candidates will be provided employment opportunities in and around Amaravati.

Several reputed companies including Moxie IT Digital Pvt Ltd, Apollo Pharmacy, Paytm, Premier Energies Pvt Ltd, LMS Corporate Services Pvt Ltd will participate in this job fair. Vacancies include ASP Net Developers, Help Desk Tech Support, Web Designers, UX Developers, Pharmacists, Pharmacy Assistants, Field Sales Executives, Graduate Engineering Technicians, Junior Technicians, and Production Quality Technicians.

Eligible candidates include B Tech, MCA, Degree, Intermediate, SSC, ITI, Diploma, Postgraduates, both freshers and experienced candidates. Selected candidates will be offered salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 along with incentives, transport, food & accommodation, and other allowances for certain roles.

This Job mela is expected to provide excellent employment opportunities to the youth of the Capital Region. Eligible candidates are requested to make the best use of this opportunity.

For complete details regarding the Job Mela, candidates may contact their village CRDA Facilitator or reach out to Shankar at 9848424207 / Srikar at 9963425999.

Participants must register in advance on the Naipunayam Portal: https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/.